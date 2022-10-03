NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Threats of violence and worse — a family in the borough of North Catasauqua says it's getting death threats on social media.

This follows news that two of the family's dogs are getting loose, chasing after people including children and harming some. One woman says the dogs killed her cat, and another woman was attacked and sent to the hospital.

People who live on Willow Drive showed up to a council meeting Monday night to voice their concerns and get answers as to what is going to be done about the animals. They say the dogs have been an issue for more than a year, and now, they are terrified. They want something to be done soon, before children are out roaming the streets on Halloween.

"I'm scared to death," said one woman who attended the public meeting. "Every morning, I go out and I have a look around. I have never had this fear before, ever in my life. I think this is horrific."

North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer said his officers responded to the area on Sept. 9 when a woman was attacked. He said his department has gotten several calls, but there is nothing that can be done at this point. According to the law, he said, the owners are entitled to a hearing before the dogs can legally be taken from them.

"I asked the district attorney, 'So if somebody would have been killed by one of these dogs, would we still have to give them back?'" Wolfer said. "The answer is 'yes'."

The police chief said people should feel safe in their own community, and he doesn't agree that the animals must be returned to the owners.

However, not everyone shares his feelings on the matter.

"Using words like 'stay vigilant' and 'shelter in place' has seemed to cause hysteria within our community, and invited hateful and downright disturbing posts about carrying guns and shooting dogs, carrying baseball bats and hitting dogs, and poisoning meat and tossing it over their fence," Councilperson Jessica Cope said.

The dogs' owners say they've been getting harassed online.

"I'm truly sorry," one of the owners said at the meeting. "I really am trying, and I'm afraid that my family is going to die while I'm out trying to fix this situation."

The police chief did not comment on when the owners will have their day in court.