BETHLEHEM, Pa. – If you get sick after eating beef, lamb, pork or dairy, doctors say you could have something called Alpha-gal syndrome, or AGS.

"The [Centers for Disease Control] put out a warning several days ago that this is a very underdiagnosed and underappreciated issue," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.

Jahre says it's estimated that roughly half a million people suffer from AGS, and Lehigh Valley doctors have seen a spike in cases this summer.

Jahre says AGS can produce typical allergy symptoms like a rash and numbness in the lips.

"And it also can include a very dangerous closing of the throat, which can kill people — an anaphylactic reaction," Jahre said. "Now, in addition, we never really thought about allergies producing [gastrointestinal] symptoms. But this is one type of allergy that does."

Jahre says you need a blood test to find out if you have AGS, which has been linked to bites from the "lone star" tick. However, other ticks haven't been ruled out.

Jahre says when out in nature, it's important to wear protective clothing,

and afterward, check to make sure no ticks have hitched a ride.

As an extra precaution, you can put your clothes in a dryer and take a hot shower.

But ticks can also be found in the backyard.

"Ticks, they don't like lavender," said Sue Barbary with Dan Schantz Greenhouse.

Barbary says ticks are also repelled by:

catnip

garlic

rosemary

basil

lemongrass

sage

"What I do at my house is I have big pots around my patio," Barbary said, "and they smell great."

Barbary says you can also sprinkle diatomaceous earth along the periphery of your yard.

And don't forget to check your furry friends, especially in the ears and between the paws.

Your local veterinarian has several options to protect dogs and cats from ticks.