ALLENTOWN, Pa. - St. Luke's is closing some of its COVID outdoor testing sites early due to the cold weather.
While it was sunny Tuesday, it was also windy, creating dangerous wind chills for those working outside. OSHA says the highest number of work-related issues happen in extreme weather.
"What's it like for you today weather wise?" I asked.
"It's cold because the sun isn't hitting us. It would be nice if the sun got over that building," said David Folino, while standing outside in downtown Allentown.
Folino and his Pennaco excavating crew dug a water line for the Lehigh County Courthouse all afternoon in the shadows.
"Keep your hands warm and your feet warm, that is usually the worst part," he said.
"Employers have to ensure employees are protected from workplace hazards," said Jean Kulp, of OSHA.
Kulp says extreme weather, hot or cold, brings the most dangerous situations for workers. The safety bureau sent reminders to area employers to have all workers trained on hazards, adjust work practices, ensure there is proper gear and clothing, and maintain vehicles and emergency kits.
There is no set standard, but companies are responsible for keeping employees safe and can be fined if they don't.
"Regardless of no set standard OSHA can still address it under what we call a general duty clause," she said.
Kulp says most violations happen during extreme weather. As for Folino, he tells his crew to layer up.
"You don't want to be sweaty, you can get sick. Just come prepared and dress in layers. I can't stress that enough," Folino said.
OSHA also says to keep in mind hypothermia and frostbite can happen quickly.