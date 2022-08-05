UPPER MACUNGIE TWP, Pa. - This weekend (August 5-7) is featuring the Lehigh Valley's biggest car show.

Das Awkscht Fescht is now in its 59th year in Upper Macungie Township, and this time the festival has a brand-new theme: British Invasion.

Macungie Memorial Park is now filled with Union Jacks and dozens of classic British cars.

"This is a 1951 Allard K-2," said Jed Rappaport, the former President of the Keystone British Car Club.

Rappaport said his K-2 is one of only 119 ever manufactured. For him, and other car enthusiasts, Das Awkscht Fescht is a family tradition.

"This is probably my 56th time here at Macungie. My father was here for the first one," said Rappaport.

"Great grandfather started, was working here at the event and started it, and it's been always a family tradition to just come out every year and help out," said Isaac Manwiller, who helped organize the event.

Manwiller said the festival is also one of the biggest fundraisers for Macungie Memorial Park.

"They're a nonprofit park, so events like this and people coming out and enjoying the show helps, not only to support us, but them as well," said Manwiller.

And people are coming out by the thousands, many of them looking at cars older than they are.

"We come every year to the Das Awkscht, to the car show, and we love it. We love the kids seeing way back, they say boy that's way back when grammy and grandpop your time," said Judy Cenchitz, who brought her husband and grandchildren to the event.

And Manwiller said he hopes to see even more people, and cars, on Saturday to inspire the next generation of enthusiasts.

"We're hoping to even open it up to a larger class, you know, new and old, to try to get people into the hobby," said Manwiller.

Das Awkscht Fescht continues Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition to classic cars, the event includes live music, food, and a beer garten.