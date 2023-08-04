Das Awkscht Fescht is one of the biggest festivals in our area and also one of the biggest festivals in the country for antique and classic car lovers.

And this year isn't just an ordinary year – this is the 60th anniversary of the festival.

It's expected to bring thousands of visitors and hundreds of classic, antique and specialty cars dating back to the early 1900's to the park. This year's featured car is the Corvette, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary as a model this year.

While the festival is geared toward all things vintage cars, there's a lot more to cruise through on this 42-acre property. There's a petting zoo, antique toy show, and arts and crafts tent for kids.

And of course, what's a festival without some food?

The festival ins already underway, as gates opened at 6 a.m. Friday. Show cars will arrive at 7:30 a.m., which also goes for Saturday and Sunday.

Attending the festival costs $9 for adults.