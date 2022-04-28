ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several Lehigh County officials are expressing outrage to an announcement of a crackdown on county voters who don't follow the rules at ballot drop boxes.
The plan from District Attorney Jim Martin would have officers monitoring security footage of drop boxes, and would even have plainclothes officers monitoring sites in-person to make sure people aren't illegally dropping off more than one ballot, but several officials now say that's a clear example of voter intimidation.
A letter opposing the plan included the names of two Lehigh County Commissioners and Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley.
"I thought voter intimidation immediately," said Pinsley.
Voter intimidation, because he said threatening people with fines or jail time for illegally turning in someone else's ballot would make some people stay home.
"I understand what the law is, however the reason that he put this out was simply to intimidate voters, or at least that's my perception," said Pinsley.
But Martin disagrees, saying the officers wouldn't be intimidating at all.
"They won't be in uniform. You wouldn't be able to distinguish them from anybody else. So it's hardly in any way intimidating to a voter, and frankly I resent the implication," said Martin.
Martin said he's simply enforcing the law, which includes penalties for someone caught turning in another person's ballot illegally.
"The statute calls for a fine of up to $2,500 or imprisonment of up to two years at the discretion of the judge," said Martin.
Pinsley said he's working to find out if there's any way to stop the planned surveillance.
"I'll be speaking with the Commissioners. I've already been speaking to a couple of them, and I want to see what we can do to stop this from happening," said Pinsley.
But Martin said one action Pinsley has already proposed would be a mistake.
"He's made some statement to the effect that he might seek to withhold the salaries of any detectives who will be involved in that. If he would do that, I would also sue him civilly," said Martin. "He's playing with fire when he makes these reckless comments."
69 News also learned that three local Democratic legislators are drafting legislation in response to Martin's plan that would make it legal for a spouse or relative to turn in someone else's ballot, but that would not be able to pass before next month's primary.