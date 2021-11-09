EASTON, Pa. - Dash cam video shows the moments an Easton Area school bus with about 30 kids on board runs off the road and crashes into Bushkill Creek.
The video posted on YouTube was from a car driving behind the bus on Bushkill Drive when it crashed around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The bus starts going around a bend in the road, then veers across the oncoming lane, crashes through a guiderail, and plunges down a steep embankment before ending up in the creek.
The bus was carrying about 30 students from Easton Area Middle School. Eight kids and the driver were taken to the hospital via ambulance, while another five students were driven to the hospital by their parents, authorities said.
District officials were awaiting updates on the students' and driver's injuries, but the injuries did not appear to be serious, officials said.
"There was a lot of parents crying, and just wanted to be able to get to see if their children are alright," said Charles Holmes Sr., whose grandson was a middle-schooler on the bus. "There was one child though you could see that his knee was pretty banged up pretty bad, and the bus driver had a lot of blood and stuff on her face."
District administrators responded to the scene with Easton police and firefighters.
Once all of the students were taken care of and reunited with their parents, investigators spent several hours reconstructing the crash. The bus was eventually towed from the creek as the investigation continues.
The bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.