BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has set a date for this year's Oktoberfest in Bethlehem.
The annual festival, which will include in-person programming at SteelStacks as well as virtual programming, will take place Sept. 26-27. Lehigh Valley International Airport will sponsor the event.
“Outdoor Dining with a Show” experiences will take place Sept. 26-27 on the Air Products Town Square at SteelStacks where guests can listen to German-style music while being able to choose from a variety of foods, such as loaded potato pancake covered in corned beef brisket, fried sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Rueben-style dressing, and Schweinshaxe (roasted pork shank) served over browned butter spaetzle and cabbage. Guests can also have apple strudel from Mattie’s Strudel Haus and ice cream from the Bethlehem Dairy Store.
Seating on the Town Square is by reservation only with tables good for up to four people in the same party. Two seating sessions-11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.-will be offered both days. The table reservation price is $10 and ArtsQuest members can make reservations starting Wednesday at 10 a.m., while the public can make reservations starting Sept. 11, 10 a.m., at the SteelStacks website.
Guests must wear face masks both indoors and outdoors unless eating and drinking. All CDC, state and city health & safety guidelines are in effect.
On Sept. 26, the Schützengiggles Oompah Band will perform on the Town Square’s Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage. This traditional German brass oompah band performs everything from standard German Oktoberfest tunes to pop covers.
The Polkadelphia takes the Town Square’s Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage Sept. 27.
Oktoberfest fans looking to pick up their bratwurst, strudel and other Oktoberfest treats to take home can do so by visiting the four food vendors taking part in the “Oktoberfest To-Go” Food Service and Biergarten on PNC Plaza at SteelStacks. Featured vendors are Karl Ehmer, Heaven on a Bun, Waffle de Lys and Heidi’s Strudel & Island Expressions. Beverages including Yuengling Oktoberfest, Hofbräu and more will be available for guests to buy to drink with their food if they choose to sit in the Biergarten.
Other Oktoberfest events include:
Dragtoberfest – Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m. (in-person)
Tickets: $12/$10 students & seniors/$9.50 ArtsQuest Members
The Lehigh Valley's drag queens are back for some fierce and socially-distanced performances at the base of the blast furnaces. Join Elektra Fearce St. James, Georgia Versace Couture and Clan Ann (Sharron Ann Husbands and Carol Ann Carol Ann) will be performing. Tickets will be available starting Sept. 10 on the website.
Virtual Hasselhoff-off – Sept. 24, 8 p.m. (live via Zoom & Facebook Live)
No pandemic can dampen Germany's love for David Hasselhoff. The event returns for year five of finding the best Hoff in the land complete with the slow-motion virtual beach run.
Virtual Weiner Dog Parade
Proud dog owners are encouraged to dress them up in their favorite costumes and create home videos, which they then submit to an Oktoberfest judging panel. The judges will review all the submissions and announce the ‘King and Queen’ via Zoom and Facebook live Sept. 27, 2 p.m. Registration opens Sept. 10 on the website. The cost is $25 ($22.50 for ArtsQuest Members); prizes will be awarded in different categories.
Oktoberfest Steinholding Competition (virtual & in-person; finals Sept. 27 at SteelStacks)
The U.S. Steinholding Association and ArtsQuest are once again partnering on this competition where participants hold steins full of beer at arm’s length for as long as they can. Preliminaries will take place virtually via Zoom starting Sept. 16, while the semi-finals are set for Sept. 26 at SteelStacks and the final competitors will battle it out at SteelStacks on Sept. 27. Winner takes home $250 and a berth in the U.S. Steinholding Association 2020 National Remote Steinholding Championship. Registration is $40 and includes an official stein; register starting Sept. 10 on the website.
Family Fun (in-person)
Including free art kits for kids, an in-person workshop at the Banana Factory and a Chalk the Walk Coloring Contest on Sept 26, 2-5 p.m., at SteelStacks.
Virtual Oktoberfest 5K presented by Yuengling
The Oktoberfest 5K goes virtual, with all proceeds from the event going to support the nonprofit ArtsQuest, which presents Oktoberfest. People can register on the website.
Official Oktoberfest hours for SteelStacks activities are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Oktoberfest presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) is also supported by D.G. Yuengling & Son, Kistler O’Brien and Service Electric Cable TV & Communications. For more information, you can visit the website.