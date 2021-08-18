The daughter of former Morning Call columnist Paul Carpenter is asking a New York court to expand her sexual abuse civil suit against her father to include her mother Yoshiko Carpenter.
"When I was 13 my mother knew because my father told her and she did not protect me. She resented me. She hated me," said Elizabeth Kyomi Texter.
Texter claims Paul Carpenter sexually abused her from the ages of 9 to 19, and that he used shackles and ropes to trap, beat, and rape her.
She claims the abuse only stopped after she tried to commit suicide.
Texter says when her mother was allegedly told about the sexual abuse, she called Texter derogatory sexual names.
Texter says Paul Carpenter threatened to hurt other members of the family if she told anyone.
"I was, I feel I was so manipulated by you know my parents and the horror of you know doing anything or talking to anybody about it," said Texter.
69 News spoke to Paul Carpenter after the lawsuit was first filed in 2020. Carpenter had said his wife was very upset before referring us to his attorney.
His attorney has no comment on the lawsuit or the proposed amendment.
Carpenter spent 25 years writing for the Morning Call before retiring in 2014. One reader had called him "a most brave and talented columnist who fearlessly exposed corruption, evil and injustice."
Texter now says she wants justice for incidents that happened in Pennsylvania and New York.
The criminal statute of limitations has expired, but New York opened a window for abuse survivors to file claims.
"I don't think there's any other way for me to get justice at this point," said Texter.
A hearing on the lawsuit amendment is scheduled for September.