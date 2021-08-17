The daughter of a former columnist in the Lehigh Valley who alleged in a lawsuit that her father sexually abused her is now also suing her mother, claiming she knew about the abuse and did nothing to stop it.
According to a civil suit filed in New York State, 58-year-old Kyomi Texter is claiming her father, former Morning Call columnist Paul Carpenter, raped her hundreds of times over the course of nine years, starting when she was 10 years old.
Texter says she was groomed to believe sex between a father and daughter was proper, and that sometimes shackles and ropes were used to trap and forcibly beat and rape her. Texter says her mother knew about the abuse, but that it didn't stop until after Texter attempted to commit suicide.
Texter is now amending her lawsuit to include her mother, Yoshiko Carpenter. The lawsuit claims Yoshiko was made aware of the sexual abuse but did nothing to stop it.
Instead of taking reasonable steps to prevent the sexual abuse from happening, Yoshiko blamed Texter and called her derogatory names, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Yoshiko failed to protect Texter but became jealous of her and referred to her as the "other woman."
Carpenter is a well-known Lehigh Valley journalist, his weekly column running in the Morning Call for 25 years.
When he retired in 2014, one reader called him "a most brave and talented columnist who fearlessly exposed corruption, evil and injustice."
The lawsuit was filed in New York, as Texter alleges incidents in New York and Pennsylvania.
The statute of limitations has expired for any criminal charges, but in 2019 New York opened a one-year window for abuse survivors to file civil suits.