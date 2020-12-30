Joe Clark was tough, and commanded a room when he spoke.
Clark passed away at his Florida home. He was 82 years old. He rose to national recognition for his discipline tactics as a principal at Eastside High School in Paterson, New Jersey.
Clark carried a bullhorn and a baseball bat, something not done by administrators now. Some may think the bat was to help in the tough halls of Eastside, but it was a metaphor to help students succeed.
"The baseball bat was saying it's your turn to bat, what are you going to do, hit a homerun or strike out," said Clark's daughter, Joetta, who lives in the Lehigh Valley.
In 1989, Morgan Freeman portrayed Clark in the movie Lean On Me.
Clark's family says he was always wearing a cowboy hat. And supporting his three children, who all excelled in track and field.
J.J. a current college track and field coach, Hazel and Joetta represented the United States in the Olympics several times.
He was also seen supporting all his grandchildren at events including Saucon Valley track and field stand-out and now University of Florida athlete Talitha.
"He was like the forerunner of Tiger Wood's parents, Venus William's parents who put them in events and sports that were not the common sports for Black Americans," Joetta said.
The Clark family thanks all those who reached out and say they will carry on the good work of Joe Clark.
"When it is all said and done that is all you really have is your legacy to leave for your family and the world," Joetta said.