ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The community is mourning the loss of a 37-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday night in Allentown.
"He was always worried about family, like always," said Zayla Diaz-Rivera.
"He always had us no matter what," said Jaylynn Diaz.
Zayla Diaz-Rivera and Jaylynn Diaz said their father, Edwin Diaz-Rivera, always put others first.
"He was a good father; he always took care of us. Just that's what he does best. He takes care of his kids," said Jaylynn.
Zayla said her father loved to fish and play basketball and football.
"He was the best barber I know. He cut everybody's hair -- my cousins, my uncles, everybody," said Zayla.
Dozens gathered to honor him at a candlelight vigil Sunday night on Chew Street in Allentown.
"Everybody makes mistakes, but he never did nothing to anyone," said Jaylynn.
The non-profit organization Promise Neighborhoods was in attendance.
"So that's the way we support each other. I wish it didn't have to be that way," said Jeani Garcia, Promise Neighborhoods program manager.
Edwin Diaz-Rivera died after being shot Saturday night in the 700 block of North 11th Street, said the Lehigh County coroner.
Many said Edwin Diaz-Rivera will be deeply missed.
"He was very loved by everyone," said Jaylynn.
The coroner's office said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Allentown police said the investigation remains active, and they are not releasing any further information at this time.