WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Staff at Dave and Buster's know people are looking to reach the high score when they open.
People have already been trying to get in during training sessions.
"The excitement is palpable. Since we started occupying the building we've had a huge flow of guests, maybe 20 to 30 a day who think we are open. They're so excited coming in and knocking on the doors trying to come in and enjoy themselves," said Jeffrey Hartwyk, the store's general manager.
There is plenty to enjoy in the 30,000-square-foot facility in Whitehall Township. And you can see it when you walk in with all the food at the bar. There are drinks and items like nachos, lettuce wraps and the triple bacon burger.
"With our gaming, obviously you can see we have this giant wow wall. We're going to be a great place to see a game. We host all UFC fights," Hartwyk said.
The goal is to have fun and stay safe. The company has established protocols when it comes to competition games.
With any game closer than six feet, only people in the same party can play at one time. A mask must be worn at all times by guests, there will be temperature checks, and there will be a COVID clean team to go around wiping down the games and other high-touch areas.
"We have sanitation stations spread throughout the building so guests can be able to sanitize themselves, their children, and their family members as they need," Hartwyk said.
The doors open on October 26 at noon, and the staff is ready for you to come gobble up the fun.