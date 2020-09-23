WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dave & Buster's is hiring 120 people ahead of its planned October opening in the Lehigh Valley.
The new location is set to open Monday, Oct. 26 by the Lehigh Valley Mall, according to a news release Wednesday.
The restaurant and entertainment venue will feature food, arcade games and dozens of TVs.
Dave & Buster's is accepting applications for an array of positions, including managers, servers, hosts, game techs and more. Health and safety measures will be implemented during interviews.
Applications are available online.