PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center.



Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.



“Without her expertise and support, this would not be possible,” Dave Colver said of his wife.



The inventory was also purchased in a separate transaction.



The Colver approach includes new signs, computers, interior layout and a social media presence, and all that will be done while serving the public. Piscitello Home Center will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Those hours start Tuesday, Sept. 6.



"We are open. We wanted to keep the Piscitello name because that's how everybody knows the place. And we're going to build on the Piscitello family tradition," Colver said. "Now, it's our family, it's the Colver family, so it's still a family business."



Colver has spent his professional life in construction and was a customer at Piscitello, so he knows what customers are looking for and how to help them solve kitchen and bathroom remodeling issues. His store also carries lumber, home-center items and there is a designer on the staff.



He has the experience in the field, and then last year, Colver had something he hadn't had for years: time.



"I spent 25 to 30 hours per week with the township," where he was chairman of the board of supervisors for 22 of his 24 years in office. After losing an election in 2021, he saw new opportunities.



"As they say, one door closes and another opens," he said. That door gave him a chance to use his building experience in the retail world.



Piscitello was founded in 1958 in Easton, Colver said, moved before settling at the current site in 1971.



The store is an Easton-area fixture, Colver said. Many refer to it as "Pisci's."



"People come in and say they're glad to see we are keeping it going," he said. "They come in and say, `I was here with my dad back in the 70s', and we want them to know we are still here for them. Before the big-box stores, this was the only place like this. And we are still here."



Long-time customers will see familiar faces, Colver said.



"Almost all of the workers stayed on," he said. "It's open just as it was before."



Some changes are in store, including improved access for handicapped customers.



"We are doing a facelift, with new advertising, remodeling and painting, just modernizing the property," Colver said. "It's been this way for a long time."



The new approach will take advantage of the Internet.



"We're taking a very aggressive approach with social media," he said. "We will be out there."



Colver estimates that converting Piscitello will take about a year, staying open all the while. The operation will celebrate its 65th anniversary next year.



In time, with nearly four acres of space, he said other complementary businesses may be added. While honoring the store's traditions, he is also looking ahead.



"We will see where the future takes us," Colver said.