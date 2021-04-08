Dawn Godshall is set to become the next Executive Director for the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley.
"I love what we do here," Godshall said.
So much so that she'll be taking over for Alan Jennings, who's retiring after 40 years with the agency.
Godshall officially starts June 1 and has worked at CACLV since 2014, besting more than 100 candidates vying for the job from across the country.
"I started as the director of the Sixth Street Shelter and then I became the deputy executive director for community services, and then I became the deputy executive director for operations," Godshall said.
In this new role, Godshall says she plans to carry on with some initiatives started by her predecessor, including conversations around race in the Lehigh Valley.
"We won't get it totally settled but at least we can be at the table talking about it," Godshall said.
And at the top of the list of priorities will be area youth.
"We're going to be establishing a youth center in Allentown where we hope that it will be a state-of-the-art youth center where they can come play basketball, create music, do art. But if their homework's not done, we will have tutors down the hall ready to help them," Godshall said.
It's because of her similar upbringing - she had humble beginnings and was in foster care - that Godshall says played a part in leading her to this work.
"I'm very proud to be a person of color, and a woman, taking this role. Alan has done great things for the community for 40 years so I've got big shoes to fill but hopefully I can make him proud and our community proud," Godshall said.