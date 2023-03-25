If you're a book lover, it is a big weekend in our area.

The fourth annual Lehigh Valley Book Festival is this weekend.

There are book readings, author signings, and book drives at various spots through Sunday.

It started Friday with a children's author story time at the Lower Macungie Community Library.

The book festival is the work of Let's Play Books Bookstore in Emmaus and the Bethlehem Area Public Library.

The list of Saturday's events and Sunday's events can be found on Let's Play Books Bookstore.