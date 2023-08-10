Bethlehem Township will consider the use of a building in the middle of a residential area as a day care center.
SCB Real Estate of East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, proposes using the former school at 1926 Second St. for day care and after-school activities. The 0.63-acre property requires a variance for that use because it is in an MDR (medium density residential) zone.
The building was constructed in 1917, making it 106 years old. It has two floors and a total of 10,668 square feet. Real estate listings say it has more than 50 parking spaces.
Documents posted on the township website include an agreement of sale dated May 31, 2023, for SCB Real Estate to pay $875,000 for the property. The property was last sold in 2019 for $430,000.
The building has been used as a dance school (there is a sign for Cartesion Dance Academy on the front) and a massage school, according to the application to the township. Before that, the property was owned by Faith Baptist Church.
SCB's application said converting the building into a residential use would be too costly. In addition to day care and after-school activities, the property could be used for karate and dance, and as a summer camp, the application says.
"Without such a variance the property will likely be unusable," according to the application for zoning relief. SCB also said its plan fills a need.
"Most after-school activities in the area are currently wait listed and affordable child care is essential," according to the application.
The property is at the intersection of Second and Linden streets, and a block off Willow Park Road.
Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board will meet in-person at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave., to consider the appeal for a variance.
At that meeting, it will also review a proposed convenience store at 3530 Freemansburg Ave., the site of a former credit union.
The meeting agenda is posted on the township website. Agendas are subject to change.
Day care center proposed for Bethlehem Township on Second Street
Bethlehem Township will consider the use of a building in the middle of a residential area as a day care center.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Day care center proposed for Bethlehem Township on Second Street
- Comedy shows offer break from the heat at Musikfest
- Lehigh Valley single-family home prices went up 12% year-on-year, report says
- Musikfest performance preview: Pentley Holmes
- VA extends deadline for veterans to apply for PACT Act benefits
- Lehigh Valley's new ropes course, beer garden sets opening date
- Overturned truck slows traffic on I-78 in Northampton County
- Spray-Tek, company with Bethlehem operations, acquires TRuCapSol for undisclosed price
- WATCH: Animation of Dorney Park's new coaster, Iron Menace
- Dorney Park announces new roller coaster: Iron Menace to open in 2024
Berks Area News
- More records for EnerSys
- Berks County Community Foundation elects new board chair, welcomes new members
- VA extends deadline for veterans to apply for PACT Act benefits
- Berks County partners with Alvernia to offer tuition discount to county employees
- Taylor Swift announces '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
- 'This was a total surprise': Reading homicide suspect found at California house party
- Reading zoning board hears request to locate a 55-unit apartment building in a former Moss Street manufacturing building
- Berks Community Health Center purchases Oakbrook building with American Rescue Plan funding
- Schuylkill County Musikfest sound engineer carrying on family music tradition
- Reading murder suspect arrested in California
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal that would shield Sacklers
- Russia is to launch its first mission to the moon in almost 50 years
- Stock market today: Wall Street swings after inflation data, ends little changed
- 2 robotaxi services seeking to bypass safety concerns and expand in San Francisco face pivotal vote
- How to help or donate in response to the deadly wildfire in Maui
- More records for EnerSys
- Virgin Galactic's first space tourists finally soar, an Olympian and a mother-daughter duo
- Striking screenwriters will resume negotiations with studios on Friday
- Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
- Utah's multibillion dollar oil train proposal chugs along amid environment and derailment concerns
Entertainment News
- Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with 1989 (Taylor's Version) Announcement
- ‘CSI: Vegas’: How Guilty Is Josh After That Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger?
- Unraveling the Lil Tay Death Scandal and Instagram Hack
- New 2023 Emmy Awards Date Has Been Announced
- Taylor Swift Announces Re-Release of ‘1989’
- Comedy TV Director James Burrows Reflects on Career & Weighs in on ‘Cheers’ Reboot Potential
- Emmy Awards set new date amid Hollywood strikes
- Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested after missing court hearing
- Grimes reveals where she and Elon Musk spent their first date
- 'It was a super-unhealthy relationship': 'Undervalued' Rob Lowe talks West Wing exit