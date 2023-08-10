Bethlehem Township will consider the use of a building in the middle of a residential area as a day care center.



SCB Real Estate of East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, proposes using the former school at 1926 Second St. for day care and after-school activities. The 0.63-acre property requires a variance for that use because it is in an MDR (medium density residential) zone.



The building was constructed in 1917, making it 106 years old. It has two floors and a total of 10,668 square feet. Real estate listings say it has more than 50 parking spaces.



Documents posted on the township website include an agreement of sale dated May 31, 2023, for SCB Real Estate to pay $875,000 for the property. The property was last sold in 2019 for $430,000.



The building has been used as a dance school (there is a sign for Cartesion Dance Academy on the front) and a massage school, according to the application to the township. Before that, the property was owned by Faith Baptist Church.



SCB's application said converting the building into a residential use would be too costly. In addition to day care and after-school activities, the property could be used for karate and dance, and as a summer camp, the application says.



"Without such a variance the property will likely be unusable," according to the application for zoning relief. SCB also said its plan fills a need.



"Most after-school activities in the area are currently wait listed and affordable child care is essential," according to the application.



The property is at the intersection of Second and Linden streets, and a block off Willow Park Road.



Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board will meet in-person at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave., to consider the appeal for a variance.



At that meeting, it will also review a proposed convenience store at 3530 Freemansburg Ave., the site of a former credit union.



The meeting agenda is posted on the township website. Agendas are subject to change.