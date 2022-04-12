N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Volunteers from Sam Adams rolled up their sleeves Tuesday to help the environment.

The employees teamed up with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and partners from Lehigh Valley Greenways.

They spent the afternoon removing invasive species and collecting data at the American Chestnut Orchard, at the Trexler Nature Preserve in North Whitehall Township.

The preserve is trying to revive the American chestnut plant on a four-acre site. The chestnut trees were nearly wiped out by blight in the early 20th century.

"We've got tremendous organizations that are doing that work on a daily basis, but they can only do so much and so when we have partners like Samuel Adams come out with a group of volunteers you can really stretch the amount of work you can get done in a single day," said Rob Neitz, manager of the Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center.

Earlier in the day, volunteers planted live stakes and bare-root trees along Saucon Creek in Bethlehem.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you