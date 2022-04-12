N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Volunteers from Sam Adams rolled up their sleeves Tuesday to help the environment.
The employees teamed up with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and partners from Lehigh Valley Greenways.
They spent the afternoon removing invasive species and collecting data at the American Chestnut Orchard, at the Trexler Nature Preserve in North Whitehall Township.
The preserve is trying to revive the American chestnut plant on a four-acre site. The chestnut trees were nearly wiped out by blight in the early 20th century.
"We've got tremendous organizations that are doing that work on a daily basis, but they can only do so much and so when we have partners like Samuel Adams come out with a group of volunteers you can really stretch the amount of work you can get done in a single day," said Rob Neitz, manager of the Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center.
Earlier in the day, volunteers planted live stakes and bare-root trees along Saucon Creek in Bethlehem.