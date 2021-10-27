ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Federal authorities were at an Allentown middle school Wednesday, but no one was in any trouble.
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration flew a helicopter onto St. Thomas More School's soccer field for a special presentation for the kids.
They talked to the students about what life is like on the job with the DEA, and some of the kids even stumped the agents with their questions.
It's part of the school's career exploration program.
The principal says the school plans to have similar events every month.