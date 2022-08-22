The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program is starting to wrap up in Lehigh County, but it's not too late to apply.

In Lehigh County, you have until September 1 to apply for ERAP, as it's called, through Community Action of the Lehigh Valley.

It's now limited to people who are behind on their rent.

County Executive Phil Armstrong says there's about 1,500 people still in line to receive assistance for the next year or so.

"We had $41 million and we're coming to the end of that," Armstrong said.

"It has done an amazing job of preventing a homelessness crisis in Northampton County," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

Meanwhile, Northampton isn't ending its program until it runs out of money. The county has given out $19 million so far, and has about $9 million left.

A little more than 300 applications are currently pending.

You can apply through Shiloh Church, Project of Easton, New Bethany Ministries, or go directly to the County's Department of Human Services.

Evictions have been creeping up in both counties since the Supreme Court ended the CDC moratorium last August.

"There are lots of jobs available, so hopefully folks are now being able to get back to work and they won't need as much rental assistance," McClure said.