ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are releasing the results of an investigation into the deaths of two men after an exchange of gunfire in Allentown last month.

The Lehigh County district attorney detailed the events that led to the deaths of Yovanni Suazo Jr., 21, and Alexander Perez-Sotomayor, 42, in the 100 block of E. South Street in the early morning hours of March 24.

Investigators say Perez-Sotomayor saw Suazo and another man walking through the neighborhood and thought they were trying to break into cars.

Perez-Sotomayor, who lived in the area, called another neighbor, and the two went outside to confront the men, the DA said. Perez-Sotomayor was armed with a gun and the other neighbor had a metal pipe.

The neighbor confronted the two men, as Perez-Sotomayor approached the pair from behind and told them to empty their pockets, the DA said.

That's when an altercation broke out, and Suazo pulled out a handgun and shot Perez-Sotomayor several times. Perez-Sotomayor returned fire and hit Suazo once, authorities say.

Investigators reviewed several surveillance videos to corroborate the series of events, but found no evidence that Suazo or the other man were trying to break into vehicles, the DA said.

They also determined that neither of the other two involved -- the man with Suazo and the neighbor with Perez-Sotomayor -- were involved in the shooting or did anything wrong, the DA said. Their names are not being released.

"As it appears that Mr. Suazo and Mr. Perez-Sotomayor were the only shooters and shot each other to death, no criminal charges will be filed as a result of this very unfortunate incident," said District Attorney Jim Martin in the news release.

The investigation is now closed, Martin said.