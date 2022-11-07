U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fatal crash has part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties on Monday.

A dump truck crashed into the Adams Road overpass, not far from Route 100, around 10 a.m., state police said.

The truck was completely split in two and rolled multiple times, leaving debris all over the road.

The Lehigh County coroner said his office was called to the scene.

The truck was driving in the eastbound lanes, but because an overpass was involved, crews have both directions of the highway closed, police said.

Eastbound traffic has to get off at Route 863 (the New Smithville exit). Westbound traffic is able to slowly get by in one lane, but there are heavy delays.

State police say I-78 will likely be closed for an extended time.

Authorities have not yet said what may have led to the crash.