ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Three men were shot and killed in Allentown in two separate incidents that happened hours within each other.

The first happened around 7 p.m. Thursday and the second at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say there is no danger to the community.

"It sounded like fireworks, because we've had people throw fireworks out," Diane Schiffert said of the gunshots.

Police say two men killed each other in a middle-of-the-night shootout in the 100 block of East South Street, near Keck Park.

Neighbors says attempted car break-ins have happened before, but a deadly confrontation is new.

"A little bit upset because I've been here a long time, and this is the first time anything like this is really happening," said Schiffert, a 28-year resident on the block.

Allentown police have not identified the victims but say they are 21 years old and 42 years old.

Around 1:30 a.m., a resident described as a family man and neighborhood watchdog, and those trying to get into the cars shot at each other. A bullet hole can be seen in the side of an SUV.

The resident was hit, as was one of the suspects. Police say both men died from gunshot wounds.

Hours earlier around 7 p.m., in a separate shooting, 39-year-old Darnelle Thompson was shot and killed in the 500 block of North Fourth Street. It's unclear what led to that violence.

In a statement, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said, "I understand the fear and frustration felt by our neighbors. We are hurting, but I trust Allentonians to find a path to healing."

Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca added, "We remain committed to enhancing safety in our communities and helping in resolving issues. We are one piece of the team though as it also includes our community, businesses, and stakeholders to work together in changing the culture of violence that some people choose to engage in."

Tuerk added that since 2022, 350 guns have been taken off the streets by the police department.

Police have not given any information about any suspects.