READING, Pa. | WFMZ is following breaking news in northwest Reading, where an active police investigation has been ongoing for several hours now.
According to Berks County District Attorney John Adams, two people have died in a deadly shooting in Reading that likely occurred late Thursday evening.
According to Adams, no suspects are in custody yet.
Police have been on site on Miltimore St. since about midnight, according to WFMZ's Ali Reid. The crime scene unit arrived at approximately 2 a.m.
Police will not release more details of what has happened due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, but officials say there is no danger to the public.
Miltimore St. is blocked off from West Oley to West Greenwich streets.
WFMZ will provide updates in this breaking news story as it develops.