WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Where was the child at the center of a shooting that left 20-year-old Nicolette Law dead and her 22-year-old boyfriend, the child's father, recovering from a bullet wound to the head?
This is one of the many unanswered questions in Friday night's shooting in the Walmart parking lot on MacArthur Road in Whitehall.
Court records show Law, of Allentown, and the child's father were waiting for a pre-arranged child custody drop off. The child's mother arrived with 23-year-old Edward Joel Rosario Jimenez and two other people in a car.
What happened next isn't clear, but records indicate Jimenez got out of the car and into an argument with the child's father. That's when Jimenez allegedly opened fire. Police say Jimenez admitted to doing it but what the argument was about and the relationship between the two men prior to the shooting isn't yet known.
There's no word on what happened to the child or their condition.
After the shooting, records show Jimenez dropped the gun and ran off.
He's charged with a litany of crimes, including criminal homicide, and is due back in court next week.