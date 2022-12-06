ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sale of an Allentown restaurant to Royal Farms has fallen through, says one of the Brass Rail’s owners to 69 News.
Mark Sorrentino, co-owner of the Brass Rail in Allentown, says the closing date for the sale was scheduled for June, but was extended twice. According to Sorrentino, Royals Farms asked for a third extension for the end of January.
Sorrentino tells 69 News the Brass Rail owners planned to agree to the latest extension if Royal Farms agreed to cover some of the closing costs. A statement from the Brass Rail says Royal Farms walked out on the deal and did not provide a reason for walking.
The Brass Rail previously announced its last day would be June 4, after more than 90 years of business.
Sorrentino tells 69 News owners can not reopen the Brass Rail because of selling equipment to restaurant stores.
He says owners are in negotiations with another buyer. No other details were provided.
This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for details.