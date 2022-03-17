BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From now through this weekend you'll be able to view the future of the automobile industry at the 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show.
Dealers are ready to show off the newest lines of the year.
"The consumers can come out right now and see the vehicles and you know, sit in them and touch them, smell them," said Sabrina Moll, Faulkner Chevrolet Cadillac.
Organizers say it's all about convenience and they want to make it as easy as possible for local consumers.
"You know, there's no high pressure from the salespeople. There's nothing, it's very simple. Come out and just take a look at look at the cars, look at the features," said Dave LaBar, General Manager, Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
The show is also all local. Years ago, dealers across the region got together and decided it was time to stray away from the Philly Auto Market, as the Lehigh Valley market is really its own special, unique entity.
"We have our own print. What I say by that is, basically we have a different set of customers to serve the Philadelphia region. And then there's the Lehigh Valley region, realize it's a large group of dealerships," said Russ Carter, General Manager, Kelly Buick GMC.
"We have a really strong community here. And I think it's great that we can offer that to people that's more local then," continued Moll.
It's also giving consumers the chance to speak to brand experts about what's available and see cars that might not be shown on local lots due to some product shortages.
"You may be able to actually ask questions of the individual sales consultant, or anyone that's present to find out exactly the availability of the vehicle. Can I preorder the vehicle? Can I get a vehicle that's incoming? Can I tag it and make it mine? All those answers can be given to you," continued Carter.
The 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show runs through this Sunday.