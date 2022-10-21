A state Senate candidate for the Lehigh Valley's 14th legislative district is threatening to sue his opponent over allegations of defamatory comments.

Lawyers for Republican Dean Browning made the allegations in a letter sent to his opponent, Democrat Nick Miller, the state Democratic Party, and the political action committee, "Friends of Nick Miller."

The letter says a mailer paid for by the state Democratic Party and a website funded by Friends of Nick Miller attributed racist comments to Browning — comments that Browning's lawyers say he never made.

Browning's lawyers say they will take legal action unless Miller's campaign stops using the statements and publishes retractions.

A statement from Miller's campaign confirmed they received Browning's cease and desist letter, but that same statement did not address Browning's allegations.