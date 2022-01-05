The FBI says it has no intel of any violence marking Thursday's one year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.
Two area congresswomen were inside the building as the rioters broke in last year.
"I was there on January 6th. I was in the gallery observing the challenges to the Arizona electors," said U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, of Pennsylvania's 4th congressional district.
Dean, who represents Montgomery and part of Berks counties, and U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley, both experienced the January 6th attack firsthand.
Wild was lying face down by her gallery seat, when she imagined never seeing her kids again.
"It really hit me that not only was I not ready to leave this world, but they weren't ready to not have a mother," Wild recalled.
Now, nearly a year later, Dean is pushing former Vice President Mike Pence to meet with the January 6th Select Committee.
"Mike Pence absolutely has material information, and the facts will reveal to the committee exactly what happened, who was complicit in the planning, who was at the Willard, who spent money and what did the president know, do and participate in," Dean said.
The committee wants to speak with Pence, who did certify the election, despite pressure from then-President Donald Trump not to.
Meanwhile, Trump has canceled a January 6th speech at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
Meanwhile, his former advisor, Peter Navarro, admitted in a new book that the violence of January 6th curbed efforts for Republicans in Congress to stop the election certification. He said the plan was to kick the votes back to state legislatures. He called it the "Green Bay Sweep."