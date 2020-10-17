ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Hamilton Street Bridge was closed for hours from Saturday afternoon into the evening for a death investigation.
Police tweeted around 4:30 p.m. that the bridge over the Lehigh River was closed in both directions "due to an investigation" of an incident.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said they were called to Lehigh Valley Hospital for a deceased male in relation to the incident police are investigating on the bridge.
At this point, it's unclear how the person died. Officers from the police department's Crime Scene Unit were seen sealing off the area of the bridge with tape and taking pictures of the scene.
Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.
The bridge re-opened shortly after 6:30 p.m. and police left the scene.