ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Hamilton Street Bridge was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon for a death investigation which is now being ruled a homicide by police.
According to officials, at approximately 3:25 p.m. Saturday, October 17, patrol officers with the Allentown Police Department responded to the 100 Block of E. Hamilton Street for a report of a shooting.
Police say, upon arrival, an adult male was located on scene and later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.
The male’s identity will be released by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office once the appropriate notifications have been made.
The investigation is ongoing and the Allentown Police Department is being assisted by both the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
According to police, there is no suspect or additional actor information to provide as all parties involved are currently accounted for.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who either witnessed the incident or have related video, to contact Detectives at 610-437-7721.