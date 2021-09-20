ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County authorities are investigating a death at a home in Allentown.

Several departments set up a scene late Sunday in the 1600 block of East Cedar Street.

Authorities have not yet commented on what happened or why they were there.

A photojournalist for 69 News said first responders were called to the home around 8:30 p.m., but it's unclear why.

A few hours later, our 69 News crew reported seeing the county coroner, a bomb squad, and the Lehigh Valley Hospital decontamination unit at the scene.

WFMZ's Ali Reid is working to get more information and will have the latest details in live reports on 69 News at Sunrise.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.