ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County authorities are investigating a death at a home in Allentown.
Several departments set up a scene late Sunday in the 1600 block of East Cedar Street.
Authorities have not yet commented on what happened or why they were there.
A photojournalist for 69 News said first responders were called to the home around 8:30 p.m., but it's unclear why.
A few hours later, our 69 News crew reported seeing the county coroner, a bomb squad, and the Lehigh Valley Hospital decontamination unit at the scene.
WFMZ's Ali Reid is working to get more information and will have the latest details in live reports on 69 News at Sunrise.