ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The death of a man found in his Allentown home on Sunday has been ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

An autopsy showed that Alexander Price, 29, who was found dead in his home on N. 16th Street, died of blunt force head injuries, said the Lehigh County coroner.

There was a large police presence and officers spent hours on the scene in the afternoon. Police and forensic units blocked off the intersection of 16th and Chew streets, and officials were seen removing the body from the home.

Allentown police have not commented on what happened or if there are any suspects.

The Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and DA's Office are involved in the investigation.