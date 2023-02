BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The death of a man involved in a crash and shooting on a busy Bethlehem road this week has now been ruled a suicide.

The coroner says a 38-year-old man from Montgomery County was found with a gunshot wound inside a car that crashed on Route 412 near I-78.

It happened early Monday morning.

The man later died at a hospital.

The wreck shut down part of the road for several hours that day.