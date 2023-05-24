UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - The autopsy for a man shot and killed in Upper Mt. Bethel is complete and authorities have ruled his death a homicide.

On May 14, the coroner’s office was called to a home on Sandy Shore Drive where 59-year-old Walter Whaley, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner is homicide.

At the time of the fatal shooting, District Attorney Terry Houck said the incident was believed to be domestic in nature. It is unclear if anyone has been charged at this time.

Officials say no other information will be released at present.

State Police and the DA's office are investigating.