SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The candidates running to represent the Lehigh Valley and part of Monroe County in the U.S. House of Representatives will face off in a debate Thursday morning.

Incumbent Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller will participate in the debate at Muhlenberg College from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wild and Scheller are competing to represent Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The debate will later air on Business Matters in two parts. The first part will air Monday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The second segment will be broadcast Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.