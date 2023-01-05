S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board continued an appeal hearing Thursday night involving a proposed sober living facility residence.
The plan, offered by Moyer Construction LLC, is proposed for 3599 Broadway, which is in proximity to Cetronia Elementary School, located at 3635 Broadway.
Moyer is arguing its plan is "similar in character and impact to the permitted use of an assisted living facility," which is allowed in the R5 zoning district where the parcel is located.
A sober living facility is not specifically listed currently in the township's zoning ordinance. The site previously housed an assisted living facility, which disbanded in 2014.
The township is maintaining the proposed sober living facility is actually a treatment facility, not an assisted living facility. A treatment facility is not permitted in this zoning district.
South Whitehall Township and Parkland School District are parties officially against the petition. An attorney for the school district said the legal definitions of a drug and alcohol facility and an assisted living facility are not similar to one another.
On Thursday night, zoners received testimony from Jeremy Rios with Rios Recovery LLC. With Moyer, Rios operates five sober living residences in Allentown and Bethlehem. He noted two of the five facilities are licensed, with two others in the process of being licensed.
Rios said he managed recovery houses for nearly four years, which included living in the facilities. People living in the facility are subject to urine and swab mouth tests. Rios testified he helps clients manage bank accounts and provides transportation if they do not have driver's licenses.
Further, Rios talked about the screening process for residents, which requires they had detox and then treatment. No marijuana can be used on the premises.
The Broadway facility would house roughly 38 residents, he said. Each home has a manager and a "team leader," which is a peer.
"We don't just house people," Rios said. "You have to want to continue your treatment...Basically, you have to be an addict."
Rios said all potential residents receive a criminal background check and must retain sobriety or they will be evicted. He stated further that Rios Recovery planned on managing the facility. He then addressed critics.
"I want to work with the community...I understand the skepticism, but we want to do something good," Rios said. "I know there is this stigma and misunderstanding about recovery houses...Our neighbors love us...I really honestly believe people in recovery are the best people I ever met."
During his testimony, some audience members interrupted Rios' statement with comments, and were told by board member Lee Solt to remain quiet during testimony or leave.
"Our job is to help them get back to being a productive member of society," Rios said.
During cross examination, Rios acknowledged that anyone in recovery is susceptible to relapse. Further, he testified that individuals staying in the home are "free to come and go."
Rios testified that he would be at the proposed facility "as much as needed." Rios said he is also a barber and will be cutting hair in addition to managing the facility with his wife.
"There is structure...but these people supervise themselves in a very positive way," Rios said.
Attorney Nicholas Sabitine III, representing Moyer Construction, told the board during the first night's hearing Dec. 1 that a sober living residence is different from a treatment facility because it is for individuals "exiting" drug and alcohol rehab programs, not participating in one.
On Dec. 29, the zoning hearing board appointed a hearing officer to review Moyer's appeal due to the board's inability to obtain a quorum during the January and February months. As a result, the board will make a final decision based from a report generated by the the hearing officer, unless all parties agree to accept the hearing officer's actual report.
The hearing is scheduled to continue Jan. 31, with a second date Feb. 9. A third hearing night is likely.