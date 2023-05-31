EASTON, Pa. - Firefighters were called back out Wednesday morning to the scene of a huge fire in Easton.

Debris from the blaze in the 900 block of Ferry Street rekindled around 8 a.m. Crews were able to quickly put out the hot spots, but firefighters will remain at the scene and check the entire area to keep an eye on things, dispatchers said.

The fire initially broke out shortly after 3 p.m. on Memorial Day Monday, and quickly spread down an entire block of homes.

Six homes were destroyed and nine others were damaged. The wind and lack of fire stops in the walls made fighting the fire difficult.

Everyone made it out safely, and five firefighters were treated for minor injuries, officials said.