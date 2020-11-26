EASTON, Pa. | The man accused in the one-punch death of a friend in Wilson Borough last year will have his day in court.
Northampton County Judge Craig Dally has granted Calvin Brown’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea in connection with the June 2019 death of Dennis Hodge Jr. outside an apartment building in the 900 block of South 25th Street.
Brown had faced an open count of criminal homicide. In June, he pleaded guilty to single counts of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. But in September his attorney filed a motion days before his sentencing, asking to withdraw his plea to aggravated assault.
The 26-year-old told the judge he was willing to take responsibility for what he’d done but argued his actions didn’t match the crime to which he pleaded guilty. Specifically, he objected to the elements necessary to prove aggravated assault.
The prosecution must show Brown acted with malice or indifference to human life, when he allegedly sucker-punched Hodge, who died after getting knocked unconscious and hitting his head on the pavement.
Brown argued he had no intention of hurting, much less killing, Hodge that night. In fact, he asked the judge if he could still plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, while going to trial on the assault charge.
Prosecutors did note that an involuntary manslaughter charge carried a much shorter sentence than aggravated assault.
In his written opinion, Dally found that Brown is not attempting to “manipulate the judicial system” by withdrawing his plea, nor is he contesting his innocence, only challenging that he acted with malice.
“Given the fact that (the) defendant’s withdrawal of his guilty plea is specific, the court believes he should be entitled to have his day in court on that issue,” the judge wrote.
The court also found that the cases cited by the prosecution in opposing Brown’s motion didn’t apply.
In one case, a defendant asserted his innocence after his co-defendants testified as to his role in the crime and immediately after learning the length of his prison sentence, according to court papers.
In another case, a defendant asked to withdraw his plea during his sentencing only after hearing the recommended sentence. Brown filed his motion a few days before his scheduled sentencing hearing.
The judge found that the prosecution wouldn’t be prejudiced by Brown’s decision to withdraw his plea at this stage as the defense has yet to receive a preview of the prosecution’s evidence.
Deputy District Attorney Jim Augustine said Wednesday that he’s formally filed a motion to amend the complaint to add the aggravated assault charge. The defense has until Dec. 18 to file a motion opposing the request.
The judge on Wednesday set a Feb. 1 trial date.
On June 26, 2019, Wilson Borough police were called the apartment building to investigate an assault report. That’s where officers found an unconscious Hodge laying in the parking lot bleeding from his mouth.
He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.
Authorities report that Brown and Hodge, who lived in the same building, had been drinking and arguing that night. Hodge was outside when Brown approached him and, without warning, allegedly sucker-punched him in the head. Hodge fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.
Brown immediately left the area, turning himself in a few days later.