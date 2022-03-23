EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - "She is extremely saddened, and she is not a violent criminal. She has no criminal past and no prior contacts with police whatsoever," said Defense Attorney Michael Walker.
However, Walker's client, 21-year-old Jayana Webb, will be behind bars at least until her now-postponed preliminary hearing date of April 5. This after the judge denied bail at her arraignment Tuesday evening.
"We are hoping people will hold back their judgment and maintain poise throughout this whole process," he said.
Webb, of Eagleville, Montgomery County, faces 18 charges, including third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while DUI. Early Monday morning, police say she was driving on I-95 near the Philadelphia sports stadiums, when she hit and killed two state troopers and 28-year-old Reyes Oliveras of Allentown.
The troopers, 33-year-old Martin Mack III and 29-year-old Branden Sisca, were helping Oliveras into their cruiser as he was walking on the highway, when the three were allegedly hit by Webb, who police say was speeding and drunk.
"They are looking for a very serious sentence here and understandably so," said Allentown-based attorney and former prosecutor John Waldron.
Waldron says a third-degree murder charge in a DUI case is rare, but that speeding, drinking, and lighted cruisers are considered aggravating factors in a case.
"That's probably part of the reason why the Philly DA's office charged her with third-degree murder," he said.