EASTON, Pa. - The Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor is looking for volunteers.

It's hosting its Volunteer Fair on at the National Canal Museum in Easton.

Attendees will be able to speak with representatives from each department to learn about volunteer programs and opportunities throughout the year.

They will also be able to speak with current volunteers to hear about their experiences.

The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.