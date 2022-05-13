ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown is honoring Native American culture and heritage.
Mayor Matt Tuerk and community members held a flag-raising ceremony outside City Hall Friday for Delaware Nation.
A tribe member played a traditional song on a hand drum as the flag went up.
It's the first time ever that the tribe's flag was raised in the city. The event was meant to recognize Delaware Nation and the Lenape people, and their contributions to Pennsylvania.
They'll hold a re-dedication of the Lenape Trail at the Little Lehigh Parkway Saturday.