ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown is honoring Native American culture and heritage.

Mayor Matt Tuerk and community members held a flag-raising ceremony outside City Hall Friday for Delaware Nation.

A tribe member played a traditional song on a hand drum as the flag went up.

It's the first time ever that the tribe's flag was raised in the city. The event was meant to recognize Delaware Nation and the Lenape people, and their contributions to Pennsylvania.

They'll hold a re-dedication of the Lenape Trail at the Little Lehigh Parkway Saturday.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you