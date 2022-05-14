ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Families came out to the Lenape Trail at the Little Lehigh Parkway Saturday to see the first phase of a historic redevelopment project.
"I'm so excited, when we were learning about the Lenape village, we thought that was great for us to come through, "said Courtney Renolds who drove 40 minutes Saturday morning so she and her two young boys could visit the Lenape Trail at Little Lehigh Parkway.
The City of Allentown, Museum of Indian Culture, and members of the Delaware Nation Tribe are redeveloping it to bring more focus to the contributions of the Lenape people, right here in Pennsylvania.
This plan is a three phase project, the first phase a trail dedication and Lenape tree planting ceremony Saturday morning.
Pat Rivera, Director for Museum of Indian Culture, said "the Lenape trail is part of a $973,000 project we've been working on and today kicked off that campaign"
The phases that follow will focus on developing a one acre 'living village.' It will feature educational stations, cooking, fishing, canoes, and so many other historical elements that will showcase the Lenape people and their legacies.
"Today is a day thats come to fruitfulness, This trail has been in the works for awhile," said Jack Johnson, President of Museum of Indian Culture
The Lenape trail redevelopment is something Bart Standing Elk Cartwright, Keeper of East Gate Grand Council of the Delaware Nation says means a lot.
"It feels great to be alive and see what's going on," he said.
The project is expected to cost around a million dollars, if you'd like to donate, you can head to themuseumofindianculture.org.