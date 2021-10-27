EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County officials are warning residents along the Delaware River to be on the lookout for minor flooding.
The National Weather Service said the Delaware River in Easton is forecast to crest in the minor flood stage at 25.6 feet, just under moderate flood stage, late Wednesday night, according to county officials.
The Delaware is expected to crest at 24.9 feet, minor flood stage, in Riegelsville, and at 25.8 feet, action stage, in Belvidere, New Jersey, officials said.
“This event is what’s known as Blue Sky Flooding,” said Todd Weaver, EMS director, in a news release. "New Jersey and counties to the north of us received substantial amounts of rain which will be delivered to us via the Delaware River."
Heavy rain fell around the region Monday night and Tuesday, with the heaviest hitting New Jersey and areas north of the Lehigh Valley.
Residents should be cautious in areas known to flood, and don't drive through flooded roadways.