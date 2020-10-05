BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A 31-year-old Delaware woman who was involved in an eight-vehicle crash on Sept. 27 in Northampton County has died from her injuries.
Satyavathi Ponna, of Newark, Delaware, was pronounced dead on Sunday shortly before 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
The coroner's office said the cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to the crash. The manner of death is ruled an accident.
Ponna was hurt after the eight-vehicle crash shortly before 4 p.m. on Route 22 Eastbound, east of Route 191. Ponna was the passenger in one of the vehicles.
The Pennsylvania State Police, Bethlehem and the coroner's office investigated her death.