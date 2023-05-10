QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One business in the Lehigh Valley has sued a store in Quakertown, claiming trademark infringement.

Giacomo’s, Inc., an Italian market and deli on 700 Cattell Street in Easton, filed a lawsuit against Giacomo’s Italian Market LLC, which does business at 220 N. West End Boulevard in Quakertown.

The Quakertown store offers for sale grocery items, baked goods and pastries, deli, prepared meals, made-to-order sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, and catering services.

The business in Easton says it is seeking injunctive relief and monetary relief from the Quakertown business. The lawsuit claims service mark infringement, false designation of origin and false advertising by the Quakertown business, common law palming off, trademark and trade name infringement, and unfair competition.

Giacomo’s, Inc. says it has used a stylized mark, its logo, on its signage and advertising since at least 2018. The store says it has also used the trademark Giacomo's in connection with the goods and services offered at its store in the West Ward section of Easton and/or at Giacomo’s Store.

The lawsuit says the font used on the signage for Giacomo’s Italian Market LLC is "virtually identical" to that used by Giacomo’s, Inc. in its advertising and signage.

The lawsuit says the similarity in the logos has caused confusion among customers. Around January 2021, callers to Giacomo’s, Inc. in Easton's business phone line have tried to place food orders at the Quakertown store.

Also, customers have attempted to pick up food orders at the store in Easton, from an order placed to the Quakertown shop, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says customers have tried to redeem gift cards at Giacomo’s, Inc. in Easton that were issued by Giacomo’s Italian Market LLC in Quakertown.

Negative reviews have mistakenly been left on the Easton store's website by customers of Giacomo’s Italian Market LLC in Quakertown, and social media posts have mistakenly tagged the Easton shop as the source of goods purchased at the store in Quakertown, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Giacomo’s Italian Market LLC did not respond to two cease-and desist letters that the Easton business sent it.

The owner of the Quakertown store said she did not have a comment on the lawsuit.