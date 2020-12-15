EASTON, Pa. | After you consider all the evidence and all the witness testimony, defense attorney Brian Monahan asked jurors in the Jacob Holmes Jr. murder trial to consider one more thing: Why did Jacob Holmes stay in the Lehigh Valley?
He was accused of fatally shooting Miguel Aponte in 2009, his alleged co-conspirator pleaded guilty in 2014 and investigators didn’t charge Holmes until 2017, Monahan told the jury. Was he so bold to think that police wouldn’t find him, the defense asked.
The answer is simple.
“The guilty run,” Monahan said.
And investigators are thorough, Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told jurors. There’s no statute of limitations on murder, so police check and double-check evidence and interview witnesses two and three times, he said.
“We only get one shot at this, folks,” Houck said.
The defense and prosecution make closing arguments Tuesday morning in the Holmes murder trial. Authorities allege the 40-year-old killed Aponte inside the Easton Café in March 2009 as retribution for a 2006 incident at the former CR Fanny’s strip club in neighboring Wilson Borough.
Police charged Holmes with murder, conspiracy and reckless endangerment. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Following a week of jury selection, the prosecution wrapped up its case on Monday, following five days of testimony. The defense did not call any witnesses.
After closing arguments, Northampton County President Judge Michael Koury gave the jury its instructions and deliberations began in the early afternoon.
At the start of his roughly 35-minute closing argument, Monahan told the jurors they had a difficult job ahead of them with no videos of the incident, a lack of physical evidence and the burden of weighing witness testimony.
Franklin Barndt, Holmes’ co-conspirator, told investigators one story and told the grand jury investigating the case two others, Monahan said.
“And the stories kept getting closer and closer and closer to Mr. Holmes,” he said.
Barndt previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for his role in the shooting, implicating Holmes in the murder. He is currently serving 40 years in state prison and testified last week against Holmes.
The Easton police detective that investigated the shooting testified that he interviewed Barndt several times before he “finally came clean,” Monahan said.
“What does that mean? He lied the first time, he lied the second time, or he lied the third time,” Monahan said. “Or did he lie to you on the stand?”
Investigators found no fingerprints “whatsoever at Easton Café,” police never recovered the gun and the cell phone allegedly used by Holmes the night of the shooting was listed to another subscriber, he said.
Monahan tried to cast doubt by arguing that witnesses at the bar that night gave police varying descriptions of the shooter, including that he was as tall as 5-foot-11. Holmes is shorter.
And the owner of the Easton Cafe, who answered the banging on the backdoor just before the shooting, couldn’t identify shooter, Monahan told the jury.
“He’s the owner of the bar, knows everyone that comes in and out of there, and he couldn’t identify (Holmes),” he said.
Monahan told the jury that it took investigators so long to charges Holmes because their case was based on weak evidence and questionable witnesses.
Before beginning his closing arguments, Houck paused for a long time as he looked at jurors. That pause, he said, was how long it took Holmes to come out of the Easton Café that night.
That’s how long he lingered after emptying his gun, enough time for other patrons to hit the deck, run outside the bar and come across Holmes as he finally ran away, according to the district attorney.
“There is nothing more personal than standing there, admiring your work,” Houck said.
Calling Aponte’s shooting “daring, profound and angry,” the prosecution said anyone else would have shot the victim and ran, but not Holmes. The shooting was personal, an act of vengeance for the 2006 fatal shooting of his friend, Jason Oliver, Houck said.
“The way he was killed, the time it took, it was personal,” Houck said.
The district attorney outright dismissed the defense’s argument that there was no direct evidence. Barndt testified that he wiped the bullets clean as he loaded the car for Holmes and loaded the gun with hollow point rounds, testimony that matched the forensics.
Phone records show that Holmes was not home all night like he claimed, according to the prosecution. Houck reviewed a lengthy chronology of phone calls between Holmes and Barndt, including calls that hit off a cell tower near Easton Café. Their phones went silent during the shooting, according to Houck.
And while the phone may have had a different subscriber than Holmes, it was registered to his address, the district attorney said.
Houck attacked the defense’s contention that Barndt only agreed to testify in exchange for some type of deal or consideration of his sentence. If he really wanted a deal, why didn’t he ask for one or agree to testify against Holmes when pleaded guilty, Houck asked.
Barndt did initially lie to authorities about his involvement, according to the prosecution.
“A crime conceived in hell doesn’t have witnesses that are angels,” Houck said.
But he’s since testified how he wiped down the rounds, hid the gun, gave Holmes his shirt to use as a mask and told him where Aponte was sitting in the bar.
“He’s giving you every horrible detail,” Houck said.
Maybe Barndt was tired of the guilt or maybe he wanted Holmes to shoulder his share of the responsibility, the prosecution argued. Either way, he headed back to state prison without a deal from the prosecution.
“You don’t have to like him folks, you just have to believe him,” Houck said.