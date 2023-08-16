ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An inner-city youth development center in the Lehigh Valley is cooking up meals this summer.

"Oh, Alfredo with salad. Bussin'. Delicious. Deliciousness,” said Rochard Hammett, student athlete at Allen High School.

Hammett is off to college this fall, but before he leaves, he's soaking up one last meal with his Allen High School wrestling teammates.

Lunch is served, right after some community service.

"If you need something to eat, we never turn you down. And if we don't have nothing prepared, we will prepare something for you,” said Mary Griffin, Executive Director at The Caring Place.

The Caring Place is a youth development center for children at risk. This summer, their mission is to use food trucks to bring healthy home cooked-style meals to children during summer break, and every week they make several different stops around the Lehigh Valley. The Allen High School wrestling team has done its part and reaped the rewards.

"This is just something that they decided to do that they wanted to do as a team. Before the summer started, their goal was to get some community service in,” said Adam Mutz, Assistant Wrestling Coach at Allen High School.

"We have about 12 to 15 kids here, they come, they help them clean out, they help them you know, whatever, they need really just a little bit larger workforce."

Every Tuesday, the Allen HS wrestling team lines up to get delicious meals.

"It's been quite a joy. It's been a joy to have them, just to have some very lively young men,” said Griffin.

The Caring Place is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the school year.

The Center's Executive Director said all children are welcome.