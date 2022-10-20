MACUNGIE, Pa. – As expected, Mack Truck deliveries increased in the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the same quarter in 2021. Deliveries for the first nine months of the year also increased over 2021. Although Mack is a relatively small part of parent company Volvo Group’s worldwide operations, its performance contributed to a robust 35% increase in Volvo Groups net sales in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Less encouraging, order intake for Mack in the third quarter declined by 16% and 43% for the first nine months of 2022 while order intake for the rest of Volvo’s truck operations increased by 27% in the quarter but declined 16% for nine months.

Order intake for all Volvo truck units increased 76% in Europe, 63% in Asia, and 24% in South America but declined 14% in North America. Total deliveries around the world increased 21% in the third quarter and 19% for the first 9 months of 2022.

Mack’s market share in the third quarter of 2022 rose to 5.9% compared to 5.8% in the second quarter.

Management Observations

In a statement, President and CEO Martin Lundstedt noted that the third quarter increase in order intake for the company as a whole was driven by a pent-up demand to replace aging truck fleets.

The delivery increase of 21% to 53,300 vehicles, he said, was a production and delivery record for a third quarter and the result of hard work across the value chain.

Lundstedt pointed out that the company is gaining market share in most regions, and truck operations’ net sales increased 41%. The adjusted operating margin was 9.7% compared to 10.9% in the third quarter of 2021, an indication of the impact of rising costs outstripping rising sales.

The company now has six electric truck models in production, according to Lundstedt. The electric trucks are produced on the same lines as conventional trucks, which gives high production flexibility and efficiency gains. Thus far in 2022, Mack has 32 orders for electric trucks and has delivered eight.

“To meet the growing demand for battery electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines,” Lundstedt said, “we have also initiated the process to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells in Mariestad, Sweden. The ramp-up of electric vehicles will require large volumes of high-performing batteries, produced using fossil-free energy and it is a logical next step for us to include battery production in our future industrial footprint.”

“Our ambition is to lead the transition to a decarbonized transport system, and we are accelerating our efforts to build upon our strong position,” Lundstedt concluded.

Operating highlights

In the third quarter of 2022, demand for both new and used vehicles continued to be strong in Europe and most of the rest of the world except North America on the back of high freight volumes and freight rates. The truck fleet utilization rate remained on a high level, which drove demand for service.

Further, in the third quarter, demand continued to be stronger than supply due to constrained global supply chains. In North America, however, order intake decreased by 14% to 18,641 while deliveries increased by 30% to 13,312 vehicles.

Total net sales worldwide for trucks increased 41% in third quarter 2022 and 41% for the first nine months of the year. Adjusted operating income increased 26% in the quarter and 37% for the first nine months of the year.

For all of Volvo Group’s business units, total net sales increased 35% in the third quarter.

Mack Truck is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, engines and transmissions. Founded in 1900, Mack Trucks are sold and serviced in more than 45 countries worldwide. Mack is part of the Volvo Group, headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines.